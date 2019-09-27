Miami Beach Pop Festival Adds Guest to to All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley
The upcoming Miami Beach Pop Festival will make history with this year's inaugural event, highlighted by a milestone collaborative tribute to the ultimate music legend, Bob Marley. Set for Friday, November 8, the All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley will showcase a number of once-in-a-lifetime performances, led by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Stephen Marley, joined by his brother and very special guest, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, sharing one stage with a diverse lineup of stars. Festival headliner Jack Johnson will also join the celebration, along with Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning singer Nacho, plus GRAMMY® Award-winning frontman of Arcade Fire, Win Butler. The genre-blurring special guests - both announced and unannounced - will come together for one night only to perform a selection of Bob Marley's classic songs, with a superstar reggae band joining each song, guaranteeing an unprecedented evening of musical creativity and transcendent cultural connection under the stars on Miami's iconic South Beach.
"Bob Marley is perhaps the most beloved artist in the world, and his unifying message is exactly what Miami Beach Pop is all about," says festival co-founder Paul Peck, famously known for producing epic scale collaborations, including the Bonnaroo Superjam. "The impact of his music and spirit cannot be understated. We are honored to create this historic show during sunset on the first day of the festival. It will be an unforgettable moment in time."
Miami Beach Pop celebrates its home by reflecting the city's extraordinary cultural diversity with a groundbreaking selection of artists, spanning an incredibly wide range of genres and cultural backgrounds. In addition to the All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley, Friday, November 8 at the Festival will feature Jack Johnson, Juanes, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jessie Reyez, Bomba Estereo, Margo Price, Two Feet, MAGIC CITY Hippies, DJ Windows 98 (a.k.a. Win Butler of Arcade Fire), Roosevelt Collier, Spam Allstars, and the Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble. Miami Beach Pop aims to connect artists and fans through shared moments of inspiration, and is proud to present a showcase of musicians that champion positivity and connection.
The complete Miami Beach Pop Festival 2019 lineup is below:
MIAMI BEACH Pop FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP:
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Jack Johnson
Juanes
Nile Rodgers and Chic
Jessie Reyez
Bomba Estereo
Margo Price
Two Feet
Magic City Hippies
DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)
Roosevelt Collier
Spam Allstars
Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble
All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley
Presented by Stephen Marley
with Very Special Guests Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley,
Jack Johnson, Nacho, and Win Butler (of Arcade Fire)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Daddy Yankee
Kygo
Maggie Rogers
The Roots
T-Pain
Natti Natasha
Brytiago
Chelsea Cutler
Kim Petras
Monsieur Perine
Magic Giant
Reignwolf
The Hip Abduction
Steven A. Clark
Richie Hell
Afrobeta
Zander
Sol Jam featuring Nile Rodgers
and Very Special Guests
University of Miami Frost School of Music
American Music Ensemble featuring Ben Folds
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Chance the Rapper
The Raconteurs
Leon Bridges
Sean Paul
Quinn XCII
Gryffin
Lali
Chromeo (DJ Set)
Rauw Alejandro
Ashe
Cimafunk
Dividalo
Faith Unity Gospel Service
Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble