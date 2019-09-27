Miami Beach Pop Festival Adds Guest to to All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley

The upcoming Miami Beach Pop Festival will make history with this year's inaugural event, highlighted by a milestone collaborative tribute to the ultimate music legend, Bob Marley. Set for Friday, November 8, the All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley will showcase a number of once-in-a-lifetime performances, led by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Stephen Marley, joined by his brother and very special guest, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, sharing one stage with a diverse lineup of stars. Festival headliner Jack Johnson will also join the celebration, along with Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning singer Nacho, plus GRAMMY® Award-winning frontman of Arcade Fire, Win Butler. The genre-blurring special guests - both announced and unannounced - will come together for one night only to perform a selection of Bob Marley's classic songs, with a superstar reggae band joining each song, guaranteeing an unprecedented evening of musical creativity and transcendent cultural connection under the stars on Miami's iconic South Beach.

"Bob Marley is perhaps the most beloved artist in the world, and his unifying message is exactly what Miami Beach Pop is all about," says festival co-founder Paul Peck, famously known for producing epic scale collaborations, including the Bonnaroo Superjam. "The impact of his music and spirit cannot be understated. We are honored to create this historic show during sunset on the first day of the festival. It will be an unforgettable moment in time."

Miami Beach Pop celebrates its home by reflecting the city's extraordinary cultural diversity with a groundbreaking selection of artists, spanning an incredibly wide range of genres and cultural backgrounds. In addition to the All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley, Friday, November 8 at the Festival will feature Jack Johnson, Juanes, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jessie Reyez, Bomba Estereo, Margo Price, Two Feet, MAGIC CITY Hippies, DJ Windows 98 (a.k.a. Win Butler of Arcade Fire), Roosevelt Collier, Spam Allstars, and the Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble. Miami Beach Pop aims to connect artists and fans through shared moments of inspiration, and is proud to present a showcase of musicians that champion positivity and connection.

The complete Miami Beach Pop Festival 2019 lineup is below:

MIAMI BEACH Pop FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Jack Johnson

Juanes

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Jessie Reyez

Bomba Estereo

Margo Price

Two Feet

Magic City Hippies

DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)

Roosevelt Collier

Spam Allstars

Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble

All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley

Presented by Stephen Marley

with Very Special Guests Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley,

Jack Johnson, Nacho, and Win Butler (of Arcade Fire)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Daddy Yankee

Kygo

Maggie Rogers

The Roots

T-Pain

Natti Natasha

Brytiago

Chelsea Cutler

Kim Petras

Monsieur Perine

Magic Giant

Reignwolf

The Hip Abduction

Steven A. Clark

Richie Hell

Afrobeta

Zander

Sol Jam featuring Nile Rodgers

and Very Special Guests

University of Miami Frost School of Music

American Music Ensemble featuring Ben Folds

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Chance the Rapper

The Raconteurs

Leon Bridges

Sean Paul

Quinn XCII

Gryffin

Lali

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Rauw Alejandro

Ashe

Cimafunk

Dividalo

Faith Unity Gospel Service

Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble





Related Articles View More TV Stories