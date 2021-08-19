Mena Suvari & Danielle Harris to Star in and Produce Psychological Thriller ANNE, WITH LOVE

Mena Suvari (American Beauty, American Pie, "American Horror Story") and Danielle Harris (the Halloween franchise, the Hatchet series, "The Conners") have joined the cast and production team of the psychological thriller feature Anne, With Love starring Blaine Morris ("Skins").

George Henry Horton (Dreadspace) will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Morris. Horton and Morris are producing under JesterLads and Giant Nugget Productions along with Suvari, Harris and Matt Simonelli.

Jaime Gallagher (Nightshade), Luke Barnett (Faith Based), Rocky Perez ("Gotham"), Anwar Wolf ("High Maintenance"), Leonard Amoia, Lucy Werner, Hunter Brown and Robert H. Lambert (Burying Yasmeen) are among the supporting cast.

The story follows Anne (Morris), a painter who struggles with inner demons after being forced into a life of solitude when her husband leaves mysteriously. Suvari will play her closest confidant Maya, who has a dark secret of her own. Harris will play Anne's neighbor, who has several striking similarities in both her appearance and life.

Suvari is repped by Innovative Artists and MPE; Harris is with GVA; Horton is repped by Bohemia Group; Morris is repped by Modern Artists Entertainment; Gallagher is with Marilyn's Agency and WMES and Barnett is repped by Stride Management.

Production is underway in Los Angeles and Florida.