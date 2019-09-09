Melissa George Will Recur on THE EDDY from Damien Chazelle

Deadline reports that "The Good Wife" star Melissa George will recur opposite in Oscar winner Damien Chazelle's Netflix series "The Eddy." Andre Holland and Amandla Stenberg also star.

The Eddy is a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner (Holland), the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

George plays Alison Jenkins, a sophisticated New Yorker, comes to visit her ex-husband (Holland) and daughter (Stenberg) in Paris, with complicated results.

George starred on "The Good Wife" as Marilyn Garbanza. She's also known for her guest role on "Star Trek: Discovery," and for roles on "Heartbeat" and "The First."

Chazelle directed Academy Award-winning films "La La Land" and "Whiplash," winning Best Director for the former.

Read the original story on Deadline.





