Megan Rapinoe To Guest Star On THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

Hot on the heels of being named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, two-time World Cup-winning U.S. women's soccer star and co-captain Megan Rapinoe will guest star on THE L WORD: GENERATION Q this Sunday, December 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Rapinoe will play herself as a guest on Alice's (Leisha Hailey) feminist-focused talk show.

The sequel to the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORD®, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi), as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

Photo Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SHOWTIME





