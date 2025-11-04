Meeting Content Creator and TikTok Star Alexandra Marasigan

Written by Tom White

Content creation is a growing and competitive market, making it difficult for newcomers to stand out and obtain lasting fame. Such was initially the case for the Australia-born content creator Alexandra Marasigan until she and her brother released a viral skit that kick-started her career from a young age.

Ever since she discovered that first spark of popularity, Alexandra has dedicated herself to creating a diverse range of content types, including lifestyle, food, dance, vlogs, and comedy. Her hard work eventually paid off in dividends, but this success did not take place overnight. Her story is a testament to the value of family and staying persistent in the face of adversity.

Starting with Childhood Passion

For Alexandra, content creation was not a career she had specifically planned to pursue; rather, it found her and her brother when they were young. Living in Sydney, Australia, at the time, the sibling duo created content for sites like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram when she was only 14.

Alexandra sought to make a career out of it because it would give her the chance to make others smile, inspiring them to turn their passions into something meaningful in the same way she had. Her love of entertainment keeps her work from losing its novelty or enjoyment, a feeling her millions of fans share across her social media sites. Having overcome a series of challenges to get to where she is today, she hopes her content helps others do the same as they discover and make the most of doing what they love.

Gaining Recognition

After releasing her first viral video with her brother, Alexandra went on to launch her own accounts. This decision soon proved to be a wise choice, as her “learning dances” viral short-form series gained over 50 million views in 3 months.

Alexandra’s rising digital footprint caught the attention of other creators in the dance scene, including major K-pop groups like ILLIT, Girlset, Katseye, and Seventeen. From this point on, her career skyrocketed, resulting in brand deals with industry heavyweights such as Spotify, Samsung, Netflix, Nike, Disney, Universal Pictures, and more. She even attended the Squid Game premiere in Korea and attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

Effort Today, Success Tomorrow

In 2016, Alexandra and her brother left Australia to pursue professional opportunities in Los Angeles. In addition to successfully managing her social media accounts, she also made time to excel in sports and academics during her high school years. She graduated with honors in June 2025.

Today, Alexandra continues to collaborate with her brother to create a novel variety of entertaining content. She plans to grow her YouTube show “Flexy with Lexy” and dedicate herself to working full-time in content creation to build her influence and global reach. Alexandra now has over 3.5 million followers on TikTok, over 650K followers on Instagram, and over 500K subscribers on YouTube.

Challenges abound, especially in crowded industries like content creation. Fortunately, Alexandra’s journey showcases what can happen when you take advantage of the opportunities that those challenges often present. By doing what she loves and staying true to her mission to help others smile, Alexandra has cultivated a dedicated group of fans eager to see what she does next.

Photo Credit: Angelo Marasigan