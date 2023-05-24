Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE MEXICO Season One

MTV, Paramount+ and World of Wonder (WOW) unveiled the cast of queens that will participate in the first season of Drag Race México.

The highly anticipated drag competition will premiere on June 22nd in Latin America on MTV and Paramount+, and on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, excluding Mexico. The reality show will also be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. at a later date that’s soon to be announced.

On Drag Race México, eleven contestants seek to take home the crown, become Mexico's next drag superstar and win a grand cash prize. The series will be hosted by drag superstars and former Drag Race contestants themselves, Lolita Banana and Valentina.

Drag Race Mexico Season One Cast

The cast hitting the drag catwalk in hopes of winning the crown are:

ARGENNIS

Instagram: @argennisdragqueen

Best known as the Chameleonic Queen and named the best Drag Queen of Ciudad Juarez, Argennis has a career spanning 10 years and has been loved and cheered on by her fellow hometown citizens.

CRISTIAN PERALTA

Instagram: @cristianperaltatransformista

From Jalisco, to the world. Originally from San Pedro, Tlaquepaque, Cristian Peralta has 15 years of experience in the entertainment world, with three years in the world of drag showcasing her talent as a comedian, dancer, makeup artist and impersonator, touring the country.

GALA VARO

Instagram: @gala.varo

The dangerous lady, queen of air, fire and heart. Originally from Morelia, Michoacán, Gala Varo has more than 15 years of experience as a performer in Mexico and five years since she first made her appearance in the drag world.

LADY KERO

Instagram: @lady_kero

Lady Kero has a vibrant spirit and a soul of steel. Born and raised in Oaxaca, Kero claims that the history, culture, and traditions of her hometown inspired her to create her drag character. She has “mezcal in her blood, pithaya lips and a heart of cheese” - a true delicacy for Mexico and the world.

MARGARET Y YA

Instagram: @margaretyya

The sweet and sour Gemini queen of Mexico City. A popstar on stage and a beast on social media, Margaret Y Ya is ready to capture the audience's hearts.

MATRAKA

Instagram: @matraka_traka

Originally from Guanajuato, Matraka is a visual artist, dancer and actress. Her art is inspired by Latin American folklore and evokes strong feelings of nostalgia.

MISS VALLARTA

Instagram: @miss_vallarta

Originally from the Mexican coastal town Puerto Vallarta, the Mexican rose proudly wears the color of Mexico on her skin.

PIXIE PIXIE

Instagram: @pixie.pixie_

The queen of black and white, originally from Mexico City with over 10 years of experience in the drag scene, Pixie Pixie is influenced by goth culture, conceptual fashion, and Mexican surrealism.

REGINA VOCE

Instagram: @reginavocedrag

Mexican actress, singer, dancer, vocal coach and makeup artist with more than 30 years in the entertainment business; she is also known for her roles in productions such as Cirque Du Soleil, Rock of Ages, Les Miserables, and Queen of the Universe, among others.

SERENA MORENA

Instagram: @serenamorena_drag

Serena Morena is a drag icon in the Bajío region of Mexico. Subtle yet shocking, this queen has seven years of experience on stage and was crowned the winner of "The Best" competition, earning her the title as the best performer in her native city, Aguascalientes.

VERMELHA NOIR

Instagram: @vermelhanoir

From Querétaro, Vermelha is here to prove that drag art also thrives beyond nightlife. She declares herself to be in love with Mexican culture and art. Vermelha Noir has over four years of experience in artistic makeup, performance and character design and has been part of both national and international drag projects.

DRAG RACE MÉXICO is the Mexican edition of the multi Emmy® Award-winning television and cultural phenomenon, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles are executive producers of World of Wonder.

DRAG RACE MÉXICO is sponsored by SPRITE “No te Calientes”, Levi's® and is in partnership with The Trevor Project.

About Drag Race:

"RuPaul's Drag Race," an Emmy®-winning reality competition show, is hosted by multi Emmy® Award-winning celebrity drag star RuPaul. Contestants battle in design, comedy, dance and lipsync challenges as they seek to take home the crown and the coveted title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." RuPaul's Drag Race is now the most awarded reality competition show in Emmy history.