Meet the 23 Singles on THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART

The cast announcement surrounding the new Bachelor Nation series, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," takes center stage today as the 23 hopefuls who are IN SEARCH OF a lasting partnership and the perfect duet are revealed. The series premieres MONDAY, APRIL 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

Special appearances by some of Bachelor Nation's favorite couples and celebrated names from the music world will be featured during the series and will be announced shortly.

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," hosted by Chris Harrison, unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, with cast members embarking on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and, ultimately, fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

Below is the "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" cast

THE WOMEN

Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.

Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah

Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, CA

Jamie, 21, country, Nashville, TN

Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, PA

Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas

Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, NY

Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, CA

Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas

Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, CA

Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, TN

THE MEN

Brandon, 34, American folk pop, Nashville, TN

Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, CA

Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, CA

Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas

Jack, 38, country, Dallas, Texas

Josh, 31, country and pop, Nashville, TN

Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, CA

Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, CA

Russell, 26, American folk, New York, NY

Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, Pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, MI

Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas

Trevor, 29, country pop, Encino, CA

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner and Louis Caric will executive produce the series.





