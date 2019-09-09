Mayim Bialik To Make Directing and Screenwriting Debut with New Comedy Drama

Deadline reports that Mayim Bialik will make her directing and screenwriting debut on As Sick As They Made Us, a comedy drama feature film based on her own life experiences.

The film is about a divorced mother who struggles to help her estranged brother visit their father on his deathbed. The death throws THE FAMILY into disarray as she attempts to cultivate new love and manage her relationship with her difficult mother and brother.

"Growing up surrounded by mental illness is not something that is easy to write about, nor is it easy to live through," Bialik said. "The challenges ripple out into the lives of children immersed in these families even as they try to make their own lives apart from the challenges they grew up with. After my father's passing four and a half years ago, I decided to explore the complexity of mental illness and familial responsibility - especially as it falls on women - as well as to highlight the redemptive nature of a family's love as they navigate death and continue to live life on their own terms."

Bialik has been nominated for four Emmys for her work on "The Big Bang Theory." She's also known for starring on "Blossom" as a child actor. She holds a PhD in neuroscience.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories