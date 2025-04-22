Max Launches New Member Add-On Policy for Subscribers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max has introduced the Extra Member Add-On feature, designed to give existing subscribers greater flexibility and control over how they manage sharing their Max accounts. This new feature, which costs subscribers $7.99/month, also includes the capability to transfer an adult profile to the extra member account.

The Extra Member Add-On allows a primary account owner to share their Max account by inviting a friend or family member outside of their household to create a separate, standalone account with an adult profile under the same subscription. These Extra Members will have their own login credentials separate from the primary account.

Extra members can stream from one profile on one device at a time and can enjoy all other benefits included in the primary account owner’s base plan. Extra Member Add-On is limited to one add-on per account and is currently available for users who subscribe directly to Max (excluding bundle subscribers).

Those who wish to take advantage of an Extra Member Add-On can purchase it directly from the Max subscription settings. Once an Extra Member Add-On is purchased, account owners can invite and manage their extra member via settings on web and mobile. When an account owner invites an Extra Member to create an account, they can choose to transfer a single adult profile, bringing over THE WATCH history, recommendations, and settings associated with that profile to their new Max account.

