Matthew McConaughey, Laverne Cox Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Oct. 19-23.

Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, Oct. 19 - Kelly and Ryan talk to SARA GILBERT about "The Conners," and CHEF MELBA WILSON returns to "Live" to share recipes for cooking with pumpkin.

Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Actor MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY returns to "Live" to talk about his book, "Greenlights," and "THE CRAFTY LUMBERJACKS" DENNIS SETTEDUCATI and ANDREW BOZA demonstrate fun crafts to create for fall.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 - Kelly and Ryan speak with EDDIE REDMAYNE about the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7," and MONICA MANGIN shares ways to safely "trick or treat" for Halloween.

Thursday, Oct. 22 - LAVERNE COX returns to talk about the movie "Bad Hair," and Kelly and Ryan interview MMA fighter JUAN ARCHULETA.

Friday, Oct. 23 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with ANTHONY ANDERSON and talk about "black-ish," and "Dr. Pimple Popper" DR. SANDRA LEE demonstrates skincare routines.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

