Marvel's SECRET INVASION Series to Premiere on Disney+ in June

The live-action, original series premiering June 21, exclusively on Disney+.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Over the weekend, during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, the trailer for Marvel Studios' espionage thriller "Secret Invasion" debuted and is now available. The live-action, original series premiering June 21, exclusively on Disney+.

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, KATIE Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also THE HEAD writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.



