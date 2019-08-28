Mark Boal to Adapt FALL AND RISE: THE STORY OF 9/11 for ABC

Academy Award®-winning producer and screenwriter Mark Boal, best known for penning the screenplays for "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Hurt Locker," released by Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment label, is set to adapt Mitchell Zuckoff's Harper Collins book "Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11" for ABC. As previously announced, the network is developing a limited series in 2021 inspired by the bestselling book to commemorate and honor the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11. The series will be produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, and executive produced by Erwin Stoff and Richard Abate of 3 Arts as well as Mitchell Zuckoff. Boal will also executive produce.

Zuckoff's "Fall and Rise" chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the most heinous acts of terrorism on American soil. The television adaptation will attempt to be a portrait of American resilience in the face of tragedy and an accounting of 9/11's aftermath decades later.

In 2009, Mark Boal wrote and produced "The Hurt Locker," for which he won both the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as BAFTA and Writers Guild of America Awards for Best Original Screenplay. In 2012, he wrote and produced "Zero Dark Thirty," teaming again with director Kathryn Bigelow, about the tracking and killing of Osama bin Laden. The film earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, and also BAFTA and Writers Guild of America Awards for Best Original Screenplay.





Related Articles View More TV Stories