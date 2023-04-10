Marissa Jaret Winokur Joins BUPKIS as a Guest Star

Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur has joined BUPKIS as a guest star. The series will begin streaming May 4 on Peacock.

The series will also feature La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Oona Roche, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, and Jon Stewart.

The cast includes previously-announced guest stars Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders.

BUPKIS is a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships.

The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci alongside a star studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Welcome to BUPKIS.

Pete Davidson (SNL, The KING of Staten Island) wrote, executive produced and stars in the show. The series also stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson's mom and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson's grandfather.