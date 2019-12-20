Marisa Tomei Joins Revenge Action Film SWEET GIRL

Academy Award Winner Marisa Tomei joins Jason Momoa in the upcoming revenge action film "Sweet Girl."

Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin and Reggie Lee also star.

In Sweet Girl, a devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).

Tomei recently completed an acclaimed run on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "The Rose Tattoo" and wrapped production on an untitled comedy film from Judd Apatow starring Pete Davidson which will be released in 2020. This year, she returned for ABC's live special of Norman Lear's Live In Front of a Studio Audience, reprised her role of "Aunt May" in Spider-Man: Far From Home and reunited with Ira Sachs for independent drama, Frankie, with Isabelle Huppert, which had its world premiere in competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his feature directorial debut with Sweet Girl which reunites him with Momoa. Mendoza has previously served as the Cinematographer and Producer on Braven, as well as Executive Producing Frontier, both starring Momoa.

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner, wrote the script, with current revisions by Will Staples

Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson (ASAP Entertainment) Momoa, Mendoza and Martin Kistler (On The Roam) will produce.

Peyton and Fierson have a successful track record with Momoa previously producing Frontier for Netflix which Momoa starred in and Executive Produced

Sweet Girl marks the third feature project in an ongoing partnership between Netflix and ASAP Entertainment. Additional series projects include Frontier and DayBreak with future film projects also in discussion





Related Articles View More TV Stories