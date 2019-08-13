Mariel Hemingway, Others Will Produce A MOVEABLE FEAST For TV

Deadline reports that A Moveable Feast will be adapted for the small screen from producers including Oscar-nominated Hemingway granddaughter Mariel Hemingway.

A Moveable Feast is Hemingway's earliest known work, a memoir about his years as a poor but ambitious young expat journalist and writer in Paris in the 1920s.

Mariel Hemingway was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "Manhattan."

"A Moveable Feast has been my favorite book since I was 11 years old when my father took me to Paris," said Hemingway. "While reading the book together, he showed me where Papa lived (and daddy was raised) ate, wrote, and dreamed of becoming a great writer. His deep love of my grandmother Hadley and his growing passion for art is an inspiring time at the beginning of his iconic career. I want to reveal on film the coming of age story that has captivated readers and burgeoning writers for several decades."

Read the original story on Deadline.





