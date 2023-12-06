Margaret Cho Extends Her 'Live & LIVID' Tour into 2024

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see comedian-actress: she stars in Hulu's EMMY nominated rom-com movie -"Fire Island" (People’s Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award, Dorian TV & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang, in Awkwafina’s Nora From Queens and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's "Good on Paper."

Most recently, Margaret starred in the Disney+ "Prom Pact" movie - watch trailer HERE as well as a guest star appearance on ABC's "Not Dead Yet" with Gina Rodriguez. Margaret was also part of Netflix's “Stand Out Comedy Special” and "Over The Moon" film with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award. And, the cherry on the cake may be her inclusion in VOGUE Magazine’s “9 best female comedians of all-time’ alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes.

Now, Margaret - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress who has been touring NORTH AMERICA since the start of 2023 has added brand new 2024 dates to her highly successful Live & LIVID! tour. Tickets for the new 2024 Live and LIVID! tour go on-sale Friday, December 8 Click Here .

“Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily. You will love seeing me Live and LIVID! This is living! Come through life!”

“I’ve cycled through many names to get to Live and Livid. Absolutely Angry, Bitch and Bitchy, Count on this C***, but Live and LIVID seems to have a ring to it.” - says Cho.

Not enough Margaret for you? In addition to "Prom Pact" on Disney +, HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant" with Kaley Cuoco & Rosie Perez,"Hacks"with Jean Smart, "The L Word:Generation Q"on Showtime and Hulu's "Sex Appeal" w/Mika Abdalla & Paris Jackson, Cho has also appeared on NBC's long-running drama series "Law & Order:SVU" and stunned America by singing her way through season one of the wildly popular break-out hit show The Masked Singer. Additionally, Margaret was named one of Rolling Stone magazine's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time (Rolling Stone HERE) while CNN chose her as one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy (CNN HERE ).

"The Notorious C.H.O.! Margaret is a JACK OF ALL TRADES and master of many. Whether conjuring the spirits of George Carlin, Joan Rivers or Lenny Bruce, she is committed to navigating the world of comedy and uniquely MAKING IT her own. Completely unapologetic about the life experiences that have shaped her path and journey to where she is today. These are just some of the reasons I love Margaret." Wanda Sykes

“I was inspired by Margaret. I got my start in comedy because of Margaret.” When I was in medical school and being her opening act at university inspired me to do this full-time. I would always ask Margaret, ‘Should I QUIT being a doctor? Should I QUIT medicine?’ I was so tortured, and I know I annoyed her. And she was so patient with me and so loving. It was just like a sibling – and it got me through my own internal confidence crises.“Margaret really is a pioneer in so many ways. Every Asian-American comedian owes a debt of gratitude to Margaret. Also, when I developed my own show, Dr Ken, I had Margaret as my character’s sister for a reason.” Ken Jeong - Click Here

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn’t take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism and Asianness. It's all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics.

Margaret has received many rave reviews for her live shows with the Chicago Tribune saying “Be it on-screen (“30 Rock,” “Drop Dead Diva”) or on stage, Margaret Cho has been one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working for some time, and that hasn’t changed. If anything, the Asian-American female comedian’s voice has become more valuable than ever, given today’s social climate, and Cho’s material remains just as compelling, thanks in part to—and sometimes in spite of—her unapologetic delivery.”

Live & LIVID! Tour Dates

December

15: Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

16: The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

February 2024

22: The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

23: Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

March

29: The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

30: Byham Theater – Pittsburgh, PA

April

11: The Paramount/Moontower Festival - Austin, TX

12: Texas Theatre – Dallas, TX

May

3: Mount Baker Theatre - Bellingham, WA

Photo Credit: Sergio Garcia