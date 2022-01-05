Mandy Patinkin to Narrate INDIVISIBLE â€“ HEALING HATE Documentary Series

Paramount+ will exclusively premiere Indivisible - Healing Hate, a gripping six-part documentary narrated by Mandy Patinkin that traces the origins of anti-government extremism and how it built on a deadly series of historical events over decades to culminate in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th 2021.

The docu-series, a production of See It Now Studios with XG Productions, will be available only on Paramount+ starting Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Indivisible - Healing Hate tracks the reasons behind the far right's rage including lethal federal assaults on a belligerent tax evader, a white supremacist at Ruby Ridge, and a religious cult in Waco. In the name of revenge, acts of domestic terrorism followed, none more tragic than the bombing in Oklahoma City that claimed the lives of 167 men, women and children. Indivisible - Healing Hate features interviews with those who have experienced the fury firsthand: a reformed Neo-Nazi, a mother victimized by vicious hate crimes, THE SON of a notorious white supremacist whose work of fiction became THE BIBLE of the far right, and a father whose child died in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Indivisible - Healing Hate is told through the voices from across the ideological spectrum, recounting their stories, and their worries about an America they no longer recognize, each of them asking: how it became so divided and what can be done to heal the hate?

Indivisible - Healing Hate is the first documentary series from See It Now Studios in a co-production with XG PRODUCTIONS. The studio launched in Sept. 2021 as a new content provider producing news, documentary and unscripted programming for Paramount+, CBS, the ViacomCBS family of networks, international broadcasters and other content platforms. Award-winning journalist and former CBS News president Susan Zirinsky is president of See It Now Studios. See It Now Studios' productions will be distributed globally by the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Watch a preview here: