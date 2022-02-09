Mammoth Film Festival Announces Awards

The fourth annual Mammoth Film Festival held a star-studded awards ceremony on February 6th, 2022 at Canyon Lodge at Mammoth Mountain, in Mammoth Lakes, California. The festival, founded by Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori with executive directors Alex Chando and Theo Dumont, was presented this year by Marina Studios and Compelling Pictures with partners Resorts World Las Vegas, Mou Boots, A Shoc Energy and PATH Water.

The 2022 MammothFF Awards were presented to:

Best Picture | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

Immaculate Room - Directed and written by Mukunda Dewil, stars Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch, Ashley Greene-Khoury, produced by Ryan Reaney, Maxx Oswald, and actor Joel David Moore

Best Picture | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

Boys - Directed by Luke Benward, stars Cameron Crovetti and August Maturo, and produced by Ariel Winter and Sterling Baumon, Aaron Benward, Bart Johnson, Sy Huq

Best Actor | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

Emile Hirsch - Immaculate Room

Best Actor | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

James Oliver - Lucy

Best Actress | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

Ema Horvath, Who Are You People, Directed/Written by Ben Epstein, stars Ema Horvath, Alyssa Milano, Yeardley Smith, Peter Parros, Devon Sawa

Best Actress | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

Clementine Verdier, A Roll in the Hay

Grand Jury Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

Bosch and Rockit, Directed/written by Tyler Atkins, stars Luke Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas and directed/written by Tyler Atkins

Grand Jury Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

Lucy, Directed by Morjean Aria

Audience Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

Anchorage, Directed by Scott Monohan

Audience Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

Lucy, Directed by Morjean Aria

Best ACTION SPORTS | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

Up North, Directed by Rodrigo Zan and starring Joackim Guichard

Best ACTION SPORTS | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

Detour, Documentary Short -directed and starring golf personality Matt Cardis

Best GENRE Film | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

Manifest West, Directed by Joe Dietsch, produced by Mel Gibson's son Louie Gibson, stars Milo Gibson, Ava Kolker, Lexy Kolker, Tim Heidecker, Michael Cudlitz, Elaine Kao and others.

Best GENRE Film | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

Serpentine, Directed by Eva Dolezalova, stars Barbara Palvin in her acting debut.

Best Documentary | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature

For Love, Directed and produced by Matt Smiley, narrated by Shania Twain

Best Documentary | Mammoth Film Festival | Short

How to Lose Weight and Look Great, Directed by Nolan Wang

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Episodic

Affect Change, Hosted, directed/produced by Jason Neubauer

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Director

Nina Dobrev , Directorial debut, stars Madeline Brewer

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Writing

A SHAME, Directed by Josette Eales

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Cinematography

ORK , Directed by Alex Popov

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | International

A Roll In The Hay, Directed by Geoffrey Fighiera

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Music Video

"enough." Directed by Caleb Slain

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Mammoth Film Festival 2022

Hudson Falls, Directed by Elias Plagianos, stars Chike Okonkwo, Richard Kind, Tara Westwood, Jessica Hecht and Robert John Burke, Directed by Elias Plagianos

Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Mammoth Film Festival 2022

Malibu Horror Story, Directed by Scott Slone

New for the 2022 installment was the presentation to winners of an NFT minted version of the festival award, a 3-D graphic image of the signature Mammoth ice mountain award on a film reel, thanks to festival partner Pink Floyd's Scott Page, founder of THiNK:NFT.

The event made history being the first film festival to give out NFTs to all winners and being the first festival to stream in the Metaverse. The entire awards ceremony can be watched in the Metaverse via Spatial.io Metaverse platform and IN.LIVE, now streaming.

Presented by Marina Studios and Compelling Pictures, Mammoth Film Festival 2022 took place from February 3-6th, 2022 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The four-day festival featured more than 90 films, inclusive of U.S and international world premieres across the feature, documentary, short, action sports, episodic and music video categories. Each year, festival organizers and founders Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori strive to showcase world premieres from many incredible filmmakers, layered with renowned, established actors, as well as talented up-and-comers, across diverse backgrounds. Mammoth Film Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization.

For all information on this year's festival visit www.mammothfilmfestival.org and follow on Instagram@mammothfilmfestival.

@MammothFilmFestival #MammothFF