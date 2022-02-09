Mammoth Film Festival Announces Awards
Emile Hirsch was named Best Actor In A Feature Film.
The fourth annual Mammoth Film Festival held a star-studded awards ceremony on February 6th, 2022 at Canyon Lodge at Mammoth Mountain, in Mammoth Lakes, California. The festival, founded by Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori with executive directors Alex Chando and Theo Dumont, was presented this year by Marina Studios and Compelling Pictures with partners Resorts World Las Vegas, Mou Boots, A Shoc Energy and PATH Water.
The 2022 MammothFF Awards were presented to:
Best Picture | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
Immaculate Room - Directed and written by Mukunda Dewil, stars Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch, Ashley Greene-Khoury, produced by Ryan Reaney, Maxx Oswald, and actor Joel David Moore
Best Picture | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
Boys - Directed by Luke Benward, stars Cameron Crovetti and August Maturo, and produced by Ariel Winter and Sterling Baumon, Aaron Benward, Bart Johnson, Sy Huq
Best Actor | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
Emile Hirsch - Immaculate Room
Best Actor | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
James Oliver - Lucy
Best Actress | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
Ema Horvath, Who Are You People, Directed/Written by Ben Epstein, stars Ema Horvath, Alyssa Milano, Yeardley Smith, Peter Parros, Devon Sawa
Best Actress | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
Clementine Verdier, A Roll in the Hay
Grand Jury Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
Bosch and Rockit, Directed/written by Tyler Atkins, stars Luke Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas and directed/written by Tyler Atkins
Grand Jury Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
Lucy, Directed by Morjean Aria
Audience Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
Anchorage, Directed by Scott Monohan
Audience Award | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
Lucy, Directed by Morjean Aria
Best ACTION SPORTS | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
Up North, Directed by Rodrigo Zan and starring Joackim Guichard
Best ACTION SPORTS | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
Detour, Documentary Short -directed and starring golf personality Matt Cardis
Best GENRE Film | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
Manifest West, Directed by Joe Dietsch, produced by Mel Gibson's son Louie Gibson, stars Milo Gibson, Ava Kolker, Lexy Kolker, Tim Heidecker, Michael Cudlitz, Elaine Kao and others.
Best GENRE Film | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
Serpentine, Directed by Eva Dolezalova, stars Barbara Palvin in her acting debut.
Best Documentary | Mammoth Film Festival | Feature
For Love, Directed and produced by Matt Smiley, narrated by Shania Twain
Best Documentary | Mammoth Film Festival | Short
How to Lose Weight and Look Great, Directed by Nolan Wang
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Episodic
Affect Change, Hosted, directed/produced by Jason Neubauer
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Director
Nina Dobrev , Directorial debut, stars Madeline Brewer
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Writing
A SHAME, Directed by Josette Eales
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Cinematography
ORK , Directed by Alex Popov
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | International
A Roll In The Hay, Directed by Geoffrey Fighiera
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Music Video
"enough." Directed by Caleb Slain
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Mammoth Film Festival 2022
Hudson Falls, Directed by Elias Plagianos, stars Chike Okonkwo, Richard Kind, Tara Westwood, Jessica Hecht and Robert John Burke, Directed by Elias Plagianos
Achievement in Filmmaking | Mammoth Film Festival | Mammoth Film Festival 2022
Malibu Horror Story, Directed by Scott Slone
New for the 2022 installment was the presentation to winners of an NFT minted version of the festival award, a 3-D graphic image of the signature Mammoth ice mountain award on a film reel, thanks to festival partner Pink Floyd's Scott Page, founder of THiNK:NFT.
The event made history being the first film festival to give out NFTs to all winners and being the first festival to stream in the Metaverse. The entire awards ceremony can be watched in the Metaverse via Spatial.io Metaverse platform and IN.LIVE, now streaming.
Presented by Marina Studios and Compelling Pictures, Mammoth Film Festival 2022 took place from February 3-6th, 2022 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The four-day festival featured more than 90 films, inclusive of U.S and international world premieres across the feature, documentary, short, action sports, episodic and music video categories. Each year, festival organizers and founders Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori strive to showcase world premieres from many incredible filmmakers, layered with renowned, established actors, as well as talented up-and-comers, across diverse backgrounds. Mammoth Film Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization.
For all information on this year's festival visit www.mammothfilmfestival.org and follow on Instagram@mammothfilmfestival.
@MammothFilmFestival #MammothFF