Malin Åkerman to Lead Starz's New Drama THE HUNTING WIVES

The series will begin production this Spring in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

STARZ has confirmed Malin Åkerman (Watchmen, “Billions”) in the lead role of its upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives.” STARZ ordered eight episodes of the addictive, twisty thriller, which will begin production this Spring in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Åkerman will portray Margo Banks in the series based on the novel by May Cobb, which tells the story of Sophie O'Neil and her family's move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo's irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

“The Hunting Wives” is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write and serve as showrunner, Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

About STARZ

STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company, is a leading media streaming platform committed to delivering premium content that amplifies narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. STARZ is home to the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app that offers the ability to stream or download STARZ premium content, as well as the flagship domestic STARZ service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels, and the associated on-demand and online services.

STARZ is available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies. In February 2021, STARZ launched #TakeTheLead, a multi-faceted and innovative inclusion initiative expanding its existing efforts to improve representation on screen, behind the camera and throughout the company.



Malin Åkerman to Lead Starz's New Drama THE HUNTING WIVES
