Malcolm McDowell Will Lead THE BENEFACTOR

David Carson directs and wrote the script.

Deadline reports that Malcolm McDowell has joined the cast of "The Benefactor," a new indie horror film from director David Carson.

Carson also wrote the script.

The actor plays a once-prolific painter who takes up an artist residency after the death of his wife. However, he soon fears that the house may be haunted and that its ghosts are driving him to madness.

McDowell is best known for his role in "A Clockwork Orange." He was recently seen in "Bombshell."

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles