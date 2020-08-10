Mailer Tuchman Media Launches 'DieRy' Monologue Challenge to Aid The Actors Fund

Aspiring actors will have the chance to receive a one-on-one virtual acting lesson with Jennifer Gelfer.

Today, Mailer Tuchman Media, in collaboration with The Actors Fund, launched the #DieRyMonologueChallenge, a social media contest for aspiring actors, tied to the release of the production company's latest film DieRy, a thriller set in the modern day of social media, which premieres August 25 on iTunes/AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Vimeo. DieRY follows influencer Marie Clark, who is moving on from an abusive past. Just when life seems on track, her diary is stolen. Obsessed with "protecting" Marie, the mysterious follower begins killing people in her life they see as a threat. As friends start to feel like suspects, and bodies pile up, Marie must confront the demons she thought she'd left behind in order to unmask the killer.

In this unique opportunity, aspiring actors will have the chance to receive a one-on-one virtual acting lesson with Jennifer Gelfer, Director of DieRy and Executive Director of Mailer Tuchman Media. Selected winners in the #DieRyMonologueChallenge will also be considered for the esteemed production company's acclaimed acting troupe and future casting opportunities. Mailer Tuchman Media relishes the opportunity to work with undiscovered talent, making this contest an exciting opportunity for rising actors looking to refine their craft and further their careers, all while giving back.

In keeping with Mailer Tuchman Media's ongoing commitment to supporting artists, 100% of all sales from this contest will be donated to The Actors Fund. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $14 million in emergency financial assistance to over 12,000 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping the most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more.

"As an up-and-coming actor, the industry constantly tells you that unless you are already a star, there is no opportunity for you to be discovered," said Claudia Maree Mailer, Star of DieRy. "Jennifer Gelfer and Mailer Tuchman Media value an actor's talent over all else, making the goal of this contest to connect with hungry, undiscovered actors who haven't found those people willing to take a chance on them. At Mailer Tuchman Media, they are."

The #DieRyMonologueChallenge will run from Monday, August 10 - Monday, August 24 and can be entered through pre-order of DieRy on iTunes, 100% of all sales from the contest will be donated to The Actors Fund. Winners will be announced on the official Mailer Tuchman Media Instagram (@MailerTuchmanMedia) on Saturday, August 29th. Official contest rules can be found below.

CONTEST RULES :

Go to www.dierythemovie.com/contest to enter. Pre-order DieRy from iTunes, accessible through the link on the contest page. Take a screenshot of your pre-order confirmation and upload it to the submission form. Once your pre-order has been verified, you will be sent three monologues from the film. Record and post one of the monologues to your Instagram, using #DieRyMonologueChallenge and tagging @MailerTuchmanMedia and @TheActorsFund. On August 29th, 10 winners will be selected to receive a one-on-one virtual meeting with DieRy Director and Mailer Tuchman Media Executive Director, Jennifer Gelfer, for consideration to join the Mailer Tuchman Media acting troupe.

View More TV Stories Related Articles