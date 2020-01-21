Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek to Present at the OSCARS

Oscar® winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 92nd Oscars®, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today. All return to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories. "The Oscars" will air live Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors onstage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," said Howell Taylor and Allain.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. "Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet" will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. "The Oscars" also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Photo credit: ©A.M.P.A.S.





