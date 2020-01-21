Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek to Present at the OSCARS

Article Pixel Jan. 21, 2020  
Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek to Present at the OSCARS

Oscar® winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 92nd Oscars®, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today. All return to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories. "The Oscars" will air live Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors onstage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," said Howell Taylor and Allain.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. "Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet" will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. "The Oscars" also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Photo credit: ©A.M.P.A.S.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • FEHERTY LIVE Returns to GOLF Channel
  • RATINGS: ABC, THE BACHELOR Stay on Top in Demos on Monday
  • Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Renews Five Court Series
  • The National Parks Announce First-Ever Superbloom Music Festival
  • The Growlers Announce Summer 2020 Tour
  • REVOLT TV Announces Black History Month Celebration
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement