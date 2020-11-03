MY DARLING VIVIAN Filmmakers Tell The Story Of Johnny Cash's 1st Wife On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of the SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm EST.

﻿Direct Matt Riddlehoover, and producer, Dustin Tittle, join Tom Needham to discuss their film, MY DARLING VIVIAN, on Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM.

In MY DARLING VIVIAN, director Matt Riddlehoover traces the romantic, wrenching, and dizzying journey of Vivian Liberto, Johnny Cash's first wife and the mother of his four daughters.

Produced by Dustin Tittle, the grandson of Vivian Liberto and Johnny Cash, the film has exclusive, unprecedented access to never-before-seen footage and photographs, as well as to Vivian and Johnny's daughters themselves. Meet the first Mrs. Cash as her daughters - Rosanne Cash, Kathy Cash Tittle, Cindy Cash, and Tara Cash Schwoebel - share first hand, and for the first time, the entire story of love, isolation, fear, heartbreak, and survival.

Tom Needham's conversation with Matt Riddlehoover and Dustin Tittle was originally recorded for the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of the SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music, and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Connie Stevens, Carter Burwell, Alex Winter, Dionne Warwick, Jason Biggs, Nile Rodgers, Eric B, Vanilla Fudge and Chuck D.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You