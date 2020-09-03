MULAN Will Be Available Free to Disney Plus Subscribers in December

Premium access starts this Friday.

Variety reports that "Mulan" will be available to stream free to Disney Plus subscribers starting December 4th.

The new live-action remake will be placed under a $30 early action fee starting Friday, September 4th. The film will be available for Premium Access through November 2nd, and it will reappear December 4th.

The movie can be purchased directly from Disney at disneyplus.com, as well as via third-party platforms including Apple, Google and Roku.

The film is a live-action reimagining of Disney's 1998 animated feature (which is streaming on Disney Plus along with "Mulan II," released in 2005 in the U.S.). Like the original, the new "Mulan" follows a young warrior in China who disguises herself as a man to spare her elderly father from having to serve in the military.

Read the original story on Variety.

View More TV Stories Related Articles