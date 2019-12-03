MRB Productions Tapped to Produce American Humane’s Inaugural Documentary Highlighting World Extinction Crisis

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization and for 142 years the world's leading protector of animals, today announced news of its inaugural film, Escape from Extinction, a documentary that throws a vitally important spotlight on critical efforts that may be among the last, best chances to save one million species on the verge of a catastrophic mass extinction.

"The very web of life on Earth is being threatened in what scientists are calling a 'Sixth Mass Extinction,'" says Executive Producer Robin R. Ganzert, Ph.D., president and CEO of American Humane. "We traveled the world documenting the work of the major zoological organizations that can only be called nature's last arks of hope in preserving the rich legacy of life on our world. Without this help - and the global engagement of the public - the biological treasures we hoped to bequeath to our children and our grandchildren may disappear forever within a generation. This film is critical to mobilizing the support Earth's animals need - and need now."

Escape From Extinction features rare footage of remarkable and endangered animals, and hard-hitting interviews with the world's leading animal welfare specialists and conservation scientists working to protect and preserve both the unknown and the iconic animals from all seven of Earth's continents, and its mighty oceans, lakes, and rivers.

Since 1877, American Humane has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the protection of ANIMALS. Today, the nonprofit saves, shelters, and improves the lives of some one billion animals each year. Although American Humane has been closely involved with the worldwide film industry for more than 80 years, overseeing the famed "No Animals Were Harmed®" certification, "Escape from Extinction" is its first foray into the creation of a feature film. The approximate 90-minute-long documentary took more than a year and tens of thousands of miles of crew travel to create and is directed and produced by Matthew R. Brady of Los Angeles-based MRB Productions.

"I am so proud to have been selected to detail such an important story and guide our community on how to make a positive impact on the endangered animals of our planet," says MRB Productions' Matthew R. Brady.





