MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Shout! TV Event

Shout! TV will present a special 24-hour presentation of Monty Python and the Holy Grail streaming exclusively on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies June 21, to commemorate the film’s 50th anniversary.

Throughout the 24-hour marathon, fans can enjoy appearances from Python legends John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, and Michael Palin as they reflect on their favorite memories from making the film.

These newly filmed interstitials are exclusive to Shout! TV and Shout! Movies feature the cast reflecting on the movie’s lasting impact — from Terry Gilliam talking about his dual role as director and actor, John Cleese sharing what quotes he still gets to this day, Michael Palin saying it was all a bit silly, and plenty more behind-the-scenes stories and laughs along the way.

The marathon will be available to stream on Shout! TV and Shout Movies; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! TV is available on the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, Future Today’s Fawesome, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices. Shout! Movies is available on Vizio, Amazon Freevee, Plex, Xumo Play, Local Now, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, and Future Today’s Fawesome.

Watch a promo for the event below:

