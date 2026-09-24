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MISTY GREEN Trailer Released Starring Rosalind Eleazar and Adam Driver

Chris Rock's directorial effort follows an actress fighting for a second act after her career stalls in Hollywood.

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MISTY GREEN Trailer Released Starring Rosalind Eleazar and Adam Driver

A new trailer has been released for MISTY GREEN, a portrait of Hollywood written and directed by Chris Rock, starring Rosalind Eleazar in a leading role.

The film also features Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Chris Rock. MISTY GREEN is set to arrive in theaters this October.

Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act.

Starring

Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, Chris Rock

Written and Directed By

Chris Rock

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