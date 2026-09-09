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Chris Rock Jokes Divorce Is Reason He Wants Another MADAGASCAR Movie

The comedian says his finances, not nostalgia, are driving the pitch for a new installment.

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Chris Rock made his case for another Madagascar movie during an appearance on TODAY, and his reasoning had nothing to do with sentimentality. Asked about reviving the animated franchise, Rock offered a blunt, comedic explanation for why he wants back in.

"Do you understand I got divorced? I don't have 'Madagascar' money anymore," Rock said, framing the plea as a financial necessity rather than a creative itch. The comment played to laughs on the show, with Rock leaning into his signature deadpan delivery to sell the joke.

Rock did not offer specifics about a script, timeline, or studio interest during the segment, keeping the moment focused squarely on the joke rather than any concrete update on a new film. The clip captures a brief, lighthearted exchange rather than a formal announcement.

While Rock's appearance centered on the movie franchise, Madagascar has also found new life on stage in recent years. Regional theater groups have staged adaptations of the story, including a production in San Jose from Playful People Productions, bringing the escaped zoo animals' journey to young performers and local audiences.

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