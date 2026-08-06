GROWN UPS 3 to Reunite Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock at Netflix

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Netflix has confirmed the principal cast for GROWN UPS 3, the third installment of the comedy franchise. Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Salma Hayek Pinault are set to return as leads. Julie Bowen, Deon Cole and Bailee Madison will make their franchise debut, joining returning cast members Jackie Sandler, Shaquille O'Neal, Colin Quinn, Tim Meadows, Cheri Oteri, Ellen Cleghorne and Nick Swardson.

Jake Goldberg, Alexys Nycole Sanchez, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Ada-Nicole Sanger, Morgan Gingerich, Kaleo Elam, Nadji Jeter, David Mattle and Kamil McFadden round out the cast.

GROWN UPS 3 has officially begun production in New Jersey.

Creative Team

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Writers: Tim Herlihy & Adam Sandler

Producers: Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Tim Herlihy for Happy Madison

Executive Producers: Fred Wolf, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Jackie Shenoo, Aidan Elliott, Kristen Ploucha, and Sarah Sarandos

Logline

Now that their kids are all grown up, the gang is finally free to go on the ultimate adventure.

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