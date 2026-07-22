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MISTY GREEN Official Trailer Released

The upcoming film MISTY GREEN gives audiences a first look at the new production.

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MISTY GREEN Official Trailer Released

The official trailer for MISTY GREEN has been released.

MISTY GREEN is described as a razor-sharp and unflinching portrait of Hollywood, written and directed by Chris Rock. The film stars Rosalind Eleazar alongside Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Chris Rock.

Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act.

MISTY GREEN is set to world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and arrives in theaters this October.

STARRING

Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, Chris Rock

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY

Chris Rock

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