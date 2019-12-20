MISS AMERICA 2020 Crowned Live on NBC

Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, was crowned MISS AMERICA 2020 last night live on NBC at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The MISS AMERICA competition, which returned to NBC this year, was broadcast on NBC and live-streamed on NBC.com in a two-hour live special.

The 99th MISS AMERICA Competition was co-hosted by Kit Hoover And Mario Lopez from "Access Hollywood". "Superstore" co-star Lauren Ash, "Queer Eye" culture expert Karamo and singer/songwriter/actress Kelly Rowland served as judges for the broadcast.

As MISS AMERICA 2020, Camille Schrier earns a six-figure salary as she travels across the country for her year of service. She will use her national platform advocating for drug safety as an opportunity to inspire others and impact lives. Camille Schrier is a graduate of Virginia Tech where she majored in Biochemistry and Systems Biology, she is currently studying to obtain a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree. Along with the coveted title of MISS AMERICA 2020, Camille won a $50,000 scholarship to continue her education. Through her social impact initiative, Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics, she will educate the public on drug safety and abuse prevention. For the talent portion of the competition, Camille performed a chemistry demonstration.

First runner up in the competition was Miss Georgia, Victoria Hill, who earned a $25,000 scholarship.

The show was executive produced by John Irwin, whose Irwin Entertainment is producing the new NBC late night show "A Little Late With Lilly Singh." His credentials include stand-up specials for Adam Sandler, John Mulaney, Norm MacDonald and Nikki Glaser as well as "Red Nose Day," "NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly" and "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks."

The show was led by a female director, Emmy Award-nominated Sandra Restrepo, who has directed a multitude of live shows, including the first live televised musical performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway sensation "Hamilton," THE RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS and MTV's live music series "Wonderland." Restrepo also served as the show director on over 250 episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Also joining the MISS AMERICA 2020 production team was Meredith McGinn as co-executive producer. McGinn is the Senior Vice President of NBC-owned COZI TV, news brand LX and LX.TV, an award-winning production company that produces weekly lifestyle programs in addition to live specials and red-carpet specials such as the Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and Rose Parade.

Other leading names behind the scenes include Tim Bock as co-executive producer, lighting design by Oscar Dominguez of "The Voice," production design by Joe Stewart and writer Jon Macks, whose previous credits include the Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

"Saturday Night Live" choreographer Danielle Flora also joins the production team to enhance the show's new format.





