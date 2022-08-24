MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital Release

The biggest global animated franchise in history adds an all-new laugh-out-loud gru-vy movie in Illumination's MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU, available to own with over 60 MINUTES of despicably entertaining bonus features on Digital August 30, 2022 and on 4K UHD, Blu-rayTM and DVD September 6, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Now with even more frolic and fun from the world's most irresistible Minions, fans get a chance to learn the comedy-filled origin story of how Gru and the Minions became the world's most villainous team! Jam-packed with exclusive bonus content, this Collector's Edition includes two all-new mini movies, hilarious outtakes, a how-to draw (& animate) lesson with co-director Brad Ableson and tons of activities the whole family can enjoy.

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. When the infamous supervillain group, the Vicious 6, ousts their leader, Gru attempts to join their ranks but soon finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to learn martial arts to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Packed with the franchise's signature subversive humor, MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU features more thrilling action than any Despicable Me film ever before!

The film is written and directed by Kyle Balda (Minions, Despicable Me 3, The Lorax), co-directed by Brad Ableson ("Minions Holiday Special") and Jonathan del Val (the Secret Life of Pets 2), and co-written by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) and Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets), starring Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin. The original score was created by Heitor Pereira.

With the purchase of MINIONS RISE OF GRU on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more! For registration and details please visit here.

BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL

POST MODERN MINIONS (MINI MOVIE) - Experience one Minion's rise and fall as an artistic genius when he sneaks into a 1970's post-modern art gallery with a fellow Minion and unintentionally creates an explosive new art form that is declared by a snooty art critic as the greatest art he's ever seen. When the critic moves onto the next new artist, our Minion tries everything to get back in the spotlight, which accidentally leads to his next unexpected career.

MINIONS AND MONSTERS (MINI MOVIE) - Follow a newbie Minion as he joins three more experienced Minions in playing a 1970's fantasy role-playing game. After struggling to gain the skills needed to master the game, the newbie unexpectedly rises to the occasion and saves the day, earning him the magical crown and the appreciation of his buddies.

EXTENDED SCENE

OUTTAKES

CHARACTER PROFILES

GRU

WILD KNUCKLES

BELLE BOTTOM

MASTER CHOW

THE VICIOUS 6

BIKER

GRU-VY ANIMATION - Join Steve Carell and the directors as they take us through the animation process. From Concept Art, through Storyboards and on to the Final Film, with every Gru-vy step in between explained in fun and fascinating detail.

THE '70S - FASHION, FOOD & FUNK - A behind the scenes look at the 1970's through the lens of MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU. From fashion to music, cultural phenomenon and back - the cast and filmmakers are bringing the 1970's to a whole new generation.

MINION MARTIAL ARTS - In this 1970s inspired martial arts movie throwback, we hear from the film's directors about their inspiration, how they created authenticity in animation, the role the many martial artists in the cast played to bring it to life and how you teach a Minion to fight.

HOW TO DRAW (& ANIMATE) WITH BRAD ABLESON - Co-director Brad Ableson shows us how to draw all of our favorite characters.

MINION

YOUNG GRU

KUNG FU STUART

LAIR FLAIR: MAKE YOUR OWN MINION HIDEOUT - The Minions aren't the only ones who can build a secret lair - now you can, too! (And yours doesn't have to be built under Gru's bed.)

THE LAIR

DISCO BUBBLES

JET PACK

SUPER STYLE SHOP - The Minion uniform of overalls and goggles is timeless. Simple yet functional. But sometimes Minions have a casual day out and can abandon their work attire for something more fashionable. Here's how can create fresh new fashion for YOUR Minions!

BELL BOTTOMS AND BANDANA

FRINGE VEST AND CHUNKY NECKLACE