MEGA MACHINES Returns to Science Channel February 26

These machines defy belief. They master the tasks that humans cannot. Today's MEGA MACHINES - from bullet trains to cargo planes - have transformed our understanding of modern-day engineering and our daily lives. In an all-new season of MEGA MACHINES, premiering Wednesday, February 26 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel, viewers will go inside these iconic machines to uncover the hidden secrets of how they work, how they were built and just how far they've evolved.

These aren't your ordinary machines. Throughout the season, experts will reveal the secrets and technology that has made these machines the most advanced of their kind. How does a high-speed catamaran become the fastest passenger ship in the world? And how can it transport 1,000 passengers and 150 cars at speeds over 65 mph?

Back on land, MEGA MACHINES looks to the remote Norwegian wilderness and the TRAXX F1, considered the world's toughest and most powerful electric freight train, responsible for hauling million-dollar lumber loads against the clock. But these aren't the only incredible machines in existence. MEGA MACHINES also spotlights the groundbreaking Seraph flying car, a unique passenger craft based on 12 rotor drone technology that could revolutionize the way we all travel. Viewers will get an inside look at the technology behind the 'Beluga' mega-plane - named after the white Arctic whale due to its bulging nose. It has a massive wingspan which can hold enough fuel to fill the gas tanks of 2,500 family cars. The aviation world is also dominated by the K-Max helicopter, which can carry loads weighing more than 2 tons.

Transforming our understanding of the machines around us, MEGA MACHINES offers a never before seen look at these unbelieve feats of engineering and the people who made them possible.

MEGA MACHINES is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films. For Windfall Films, series producer is Mark Bridge, executive producer is Carlo Massarella. For Science Channel, Gretchen Eisele is executive producer and Ted Levin is production coordinator.





