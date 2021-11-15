MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Now Streaming on Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown is the new talked about crime thriller drama television series is now streaming on Paramount+.

The much anticipated series follows the powerful McLusky family and the politics and drama that surround every family in power. The McLusky family are described as "power brokers" in Kingstown, Michigan where people are often unjustly incarcerated. It deals with sensitive and important topics like racism and the unfair justice system prevalent in the United States of America.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the series stars actor Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky alongside GAME OF THRONES alum Aidan Gillen and Hamish Allan-Headley (Thinly Veiled). It also has upcoming 'one to watch' actress Natasha Marc (Good Lord Bird) in it, who stars as the character of Cherry, the lead female inmate at the women's prison on the show.

Marc tells Broadway World exclusively about her breakout role on the series, "Growing up I dreamed of being a working actress and now that dream has manifest! I am overjoyed to be a part of this an incredible ensemble cast and playing a pivotal role in this dynamic storyline that will shed light on the corruption of the industrial prison system in pursuit of justice."

The 10-episode season is now streaming on Paramount+.