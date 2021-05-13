MASTERCHEF LIVE! Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for Fall 2021

TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions, and Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF, premiering Wednesday, June 2 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX, and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, jointly announce that the popular tour of 2019, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Live!, is now MasterChef Live! and features some of your favorite contestants from both series.

MasterChef Live! follows the initial MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Live! tour, which sold-out venues from coast-to-coast in 2019.

Tickets for the updated 2021 schedule for MasterChef Live! can be purchased now at MasterChefLiveTour.com.

The tour will kick off October 9 in Richmond, VA and travel across the country thru November 21, visiting over 35 markets including Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Houston, Denver, Detroit, Boston, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, and more.

The all-star lineup will include fan favorites and winners including MASTERCHEF JUNIOR season 7 winner Che and MASTERCHEF season 10 fan favorite, Noah.

Additional talent to be announced at a later date and subject to change.

"TCG is thrilled to bring back live entertainment so we can continue to share the fun of MasterChef Live! to audiences around the country. The addition of MASTERCHEF contestants along with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR brings great moments from both TV series to a LIVE setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it," said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Live!

"On the heels of a successful run of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Live! with our partners TCG Entertainment, we are excited to provide an extra serving of fun, food and excitement to our fans and viewers with MasterChef Live!," said Amber Sheppo, SVP, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "With the addition of MASTERCHEF contestants cooking alongside our junior chefs, the culinary chemistry is irresistible, and they can't wait to share more tips, recipes and behind-the-scenes stories with theatre audiences live on stage across the country this Fall."

MasterChef Live! brings MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available and will include a premium seat, cast meet-and-greet, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster, photos and more! Exclusive MasterChef Live! merchandise also will be available for purchase.

Come be a part of MasterChef Live! It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

To learn more about MasterChef Live! and to purchase exclusive tour merchandise, visit MasterChefLiveTour.com.