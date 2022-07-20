Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley & More Join Animated A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the cast and some brand new images from Timeless Films and director Stephen Donnelly's reinterpretation of the upcoming animated feature Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

The film stars Luke Evans (voices Scrooge), Olivia Colman (voices Past), Jessie Buckley (voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley), and will come to Netflix this December.

Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios, and released by Netflix.

The CG animated spectacular features re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award® and Grammy award-winner Leslie Bricusse (Doctor Dolittle, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Superman, Home Alone).

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story.

With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but ONE CHRISTMAS Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award® winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is one for a new generation to sing.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is part of Netflix's wide variety of original animated feature films which includes Academy Award nominated The Mitchells vs the Machines, Aardman's Robin Robin, Sergio Pablos' Klaus, Oscar winner Glen Keane's Over the Moon; as well as Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, Chris Williams' The Sea Beast, Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild, Nora Twomey's My Father's Dragon, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Wendy Rogers' The Magician's Elephant, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane's Nimona, Jared and Jerusha Hess' Thelma the Unicorn, Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima's Ultraman, and Aardman sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Stephen Donnelly is an award-winning Scottish director, screenwriter, producer and lyricist with over 20 years experience in animation. After deciding from a very early age that his future was animated, Stephen embarked on a career that has seen him direct, develop, produce or write for Cartoon Network, Amazon Studios, The Bureau of Magic, Mattel, Microsoft Studios, Timeless Films and Netflix.

His deep understanding of narrative structure and character development is combined with a mastery of art direction honed while envisioning the world of the Emmy Award winning Amazon Studios show Lost in Oz. From generating the core of an idea to finessing the final onscreen image, he is a complete visual storyteller. Stephen is currently writing and developing his next animated feature.

In September 2009, Ralph Kamp (former CEO & founder of Icon and Odyssey Entertainment) launched Timeless Films, an international production, finance and sales company, with his two children Rebecca and Gareth.

Since its inception Timeless has specialised in the development, financing, production and distribution of 14 animated and family films including; Postman Pat: The Movie with DreamWorks Classic, Monster Family 1 & 2, Rock Dog 1, 2 & 3 with Lionsgate US, Extinct from the Director of THE SIMPSONS Movie, as well as five films with European media giant Constantin Film.

Since 2019 Timeless has developed its own IP content and films, the next of which is an animated musical, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, an Original Film production for Netflix coming Christmas 2022.

Since 1999, Axis Studios has been creating award-winning content for features, broadcast, video games and theme parks. Axis is now one of the largest animation studios in the UK, with a world-wide team of 400+ talented individuals across CG animation, IP development and VFX.

Axis has built a global reputation for prestige animation with partners including Netflix, Universal, Tencent, Amazon Studios, Mattel, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Axis continues to push the boundaries of animation, developing and telling compelling stories with stunning bespoke visual styles. Credits include LEGO: City Adventures, the Emmy-winning Lost In Oz and Love, Death & Robots, and the upcoming Netflix feature Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.