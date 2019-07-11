Lucy Lawless Stars in Acorn TV's MY LIFE IS MURDER

The well-crafted and compelling new Australian mystery MY LIFE IS MURDER makes its exclusive U.S. premiere from Acorn TV beginning Monday, August 5, 2019 with the first two episodes; followed by a new episode every Monday through September 30. The 10-part series stars the beloved, award-winning actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation) as Alexa Crowe, a fearless private investigator and ex-homicide detective who solves the most baffling crimes, as well as coping with the frustrations of everyday life. My Life is Murder is set to premiere on Network Ten in Australia in mid-July. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service for high-quality British and international TV.

Investigator Alexa Crowe can't help fighting the good fight - whether it's solving murders or combating the small frustrations of everyday life. Fearless and unapologetic, Alexa's unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind the most baffling crimes.

As Alexa unmasks the hidden passions and dangerous secrets lurking in the energetic, ever-changing city of Melbourne, she is ably assisted by ambitious twenty-something Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans, The Heart Guy, The Furies) - who is not so quietly learning from the best - and her former boss, Detective Inspector Keiran Hussy (Bernard Curry, Home and Away, Wentworth), who enlists Alexa on his trickiest cases.

My Life Is Murder features a stellar line-up of series regulars and guests including Danielle Cormack (Wentworth, Rake, Jack Irish), Don Hany (Serangoon Road, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Strike Back), Magda Szubanski (Kath & Kim), and Nadine Garner (The Doctor Blake Mysteries).

U.S. Premiere Beginning: Monday, August 5 thru September 30, 2019 Format: 10 episodes

From AMC Networks privately owned subsidiary RLJ Entertainment, Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in British and international television and adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. In 2019, Acorn TV features several commissioned series including London Kills, QUEENS OF MYSTERY and Agatha Raisin; new episodes of fan favorites Line of Duty, British sensation Doc Martin, Welsh sensation Keeping Faith, and Canadian hit Murdoch Mysteries; along with several new series, including British crime drama Manhunt, Lucy Lawless's My Life is Murder, BBC One Wales family drama Pitching In, New Zealand crime drama Straight Forward and Dutch drama The Oldenheim Twelve; and a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas A Place to Call Home, Blood, Mystery Road, Detectorists, Jack Irish, George Gently, and Foyle's War; among much more.





