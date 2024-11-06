News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lucy Hale Set to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller WHITE MARS

The film will be shot entirely in a virtual production environment.

By: Nov. 06, 2024
Lucy Hale Set to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller WHITE MARS Image
Lucy Hale is set to lead the sci-fi / thriller WHITE MARS from Director Martin Owen (Above the Below) with a script written by Matt Mitchell, Vicki Sargent, and Roo Berry. Owen is in post-production on ABOVE THE BELOW starring Idris Elba, which he co-directed with Elba. Future Artists Entertainment’s Matt Williams will produce alongside Neil Jones with Steve Griffith and Steve Jelley from Singularity Entertainment.

XYZ Films is co-financing, in conjunction with IPR.VC, with Singularity and is handling worldwide sales. The film is set to start principal photography on November 11th, 2024, at Cinecittà Studios in Rome and will be shot entirely in a virtual production environment.

Set in an isolated Aquila Research Facility in Antarctica, ‘White Mars’ follows microbiologist Sammie (Hale), as she fights to save her fellow crew members from a malevolent entity whose sole intention is to extinguish them all.

Lucy Hale most recently starred in Hulu’s #1 ranked movie WHICH BRINGS ME TO YOU and the romantic comedy PUPPY LOVE which ranked #3 worldwide. Previously she starred in the exceedingly popular film THE HATING GAME based on the best-selling novel and the AMC crime series, RAGDOLL. She is best known for roles in Freeform’s PRETTY LITTLE LIARS, as well as the Blumhouse/Universal film TRUTH OR DARE

‘White Mars’ is the first feature to be announced for Singularity, an entertainment company specializing in state-of-the-art virtual production and streamlined processes for independent films. Singularity's slate includes films, episodics and animated features that emphasize diverse, independent films with global appeal.




