Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan to Lead New Bravo Spinoff WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE

The series will premiere in 2023 on Bravo.   

Oct. 17, 2022  

"Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake" follows socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan of "The Real Housewives of New York City" as they pack up their trunks and head to the small town of Benton, Ill.

Totally unbeknownst to the Benton locals, the town council surprises everyone by inviting "Real Housewives" superstars Luann and Sonja to help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. It's a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit.

From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home. Whether searching for the town's famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain - with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow.

"Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake" is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG. Executive producers include Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Ailee O'Neill, Brandon Beck, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans.

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network has a diverse slate of original programming that includes unscripted favorites such as Emmy Award-winning "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises.

Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Available in 87 million homes, Bravo is a network of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Lifestyle Group, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.

Watch Bravo anywhere: on demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs. Bravo has been an NBCUniversal cable network since December 2002 and first launched in December 1980.

