Louis C.K., Van Jones, & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER October 3 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will continue FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. With Maher offering his perspective on contemporary issues, the show will feature an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Louis C.K., Emmy® Award-winning writer, actor, director, comedian, and author of the upcoming novel “Ingram.” This week’s panel discussion includes Van Jones, CNN political commentator and founder of Dream Machine Innovation Lab and Rapport; and Thomas Friedman, New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.