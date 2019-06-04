Lorenzo Soria Elected as President of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Lorenzo Soria was elected president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the 2019-2020 term which will commence on July 1. The news was announced at the organization's annual election meeting by outgoing president Meher Tatna.

"It's a privilege to once again be elected to serve as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," said Lorenzo Soria. "Together with my peers at the HFPA, I look forward to continuing our organization's mission of recognizing the best in film and television, ushering in the next generation of storytellers, and staying true to our roots of giving back through our vast philanthropic efforts. I've never been prouder of our organization's future and ready to get to work."

Soria will be joined by Ali Sar, Janet R. Nepales, Ruben V. Nepales, and Meher Tatna who were elected as vice president, treasurer, executive secretary, and chairman of the board of directors, respectively.

Lorenzo Soria was born in Argentina, and moved to Milan, Italy, at a young age. After completing his studies, Soria became a journalist for the most prestigious Italian news weekly, L'Espresso, and has been working for the national daily La Stampa since 1988. Soria joined the HFPA in 1989 and has served in its administration for 24 years, including as president (2003-2005, 2015-2017). In the last two years he was Chairman of the Board.

HFPA 2019-2020 OFFICERS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PRESIDENT

Lorenzo Soria

VICE PRESIDENT

Ali Sar

TREASURER

Janet R. Nepales

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY

Ruben V. Nepales

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Meher Tatna (chairman)

Luca Celada

Anke Hofmann

Yoram Kahana

Diederik van Hoogstraten

Tina Jøhnk Christensen (alternate)

CREDENTIALS COMMITTEE

Barbara Gasser

Magnus Sundholm

For more than 25 years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group most well-known for producing the Golden Globe Awards®, has donated over $33 million to entertainment related charities, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts. Licensing fees obtained from the Awards show has allowed the HFPA to support over 80 nonprofits focused on education in film and television, film preservation, journalistic organizations committed to freedom of speech, as well as organizations that support natural disaster relief and other international crises.

As previously announced, the HFPA and dick clark productions will present the 77th Annual Golden Globe® Awards will air live coast to coast on NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2020, with nominations announced on Monday, December 9, 2019.





