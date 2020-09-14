Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Table Read of FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH Will Premiere Sept. 17

Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and more star!

Sep. 14, 2020  

A new date and time have been confirmed for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, previously delayed due to technical difficulties. The fundraiser will now stream on Thursday, September 17 at 9PM ET/6PM PT and will feature an entire hour of your favorite scenes from the 1982 cult classic, read by an all-star cast and with a special message from Fast Times director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe.

Feelin' A-Live presenter Dane Cook said: "We're so excited to finally bring you our Fast Times table read in what I must say is the coolest virtual classroom I've ever been in. This amazing group of performers were absolutely committed to supporting two vital organizations-CORE and Reform Alliance-and we're thrilled to share ridiculously fun scenes from our little class project. We hope everyone who tunes in will Click 'Donate' and give what they can-no amount is too small (or big!)."

The cast of Feelin' A-Live includes, in alphabetical order: Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Audiences will need to tune-in to find out which iconic role each actor is playing.

This must-see table read-featuring highlights from director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe's seminal 1982 film-is a fundraiser for two vital organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

The fundraiser will stream this Thursday, September 17 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on CORE's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CoreResponse) and TikTok handle (tiktok.com/@coreresponse). It will also stream via LiveXLive (www.livexlive.com).

The livestreams will feature a 'Donate' button onscreen with all proceeds benefiting CORE as well as REFORM Alliance. The official hashtag for the event is #FastTimesLive.


