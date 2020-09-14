Live Table Read of FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH Will Premiere Sept. 17

Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and more star!

A new date and time have been confirmed for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, previously delayed due to technical difficulties. The fundraiser will now stream on Thursday, September 17 at 9PM ET/6PM PT and will feature an entire hour of your favorite scenes from the 1982 cult classic, read by an all-star cast and with a special message from Fast Times director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe.

Feelin' A-Live presenter Dane Cook said: "We're so excited to finally bring you our Fast Times table read in what I must say is the coolest virtual classroom I've ever been in. This amazing group of performers were absolutely committed to supporting two vital organizations-CORE and Reform Alliance-and we're thrilled to share ridiculously fun scenes from our little class project. We hope everyone who tunes in will Click 'Donate' and give what they can-no amount is too small (or big!)."

The cast of Feelin' A-Live includes, in alphabetical order: Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Audiences will need to tune-in to find out which iconic role each actor is playing.

This must-see table read-featuring highlights from director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe's seminal 1982 film-is a fundraiser for two vital organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

The fundraiser will stream this Thursday, September 17 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on CORE's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CoreResponse) and TikTok handle (tiktok.com/@coreresponse). It will also stream via LiveXLive (www.livexlive.com).

The livestreams will feature a 'Donate' button onscreen with all proceeds benefiting CORE as well as REFORM Alliance. The official hashtag for the event is #FastTimesLive.

View More TV Stories Related Articles