Liv Tyler Will Lead 9-1-1: LONE STAR Spinoff Series

Deadline reports that 9-1-1: Lone Star has tapped Liv Tyler to star opposite Rob Lowe. This will be Tyler's first role on broadcast television.

Ryah Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created the series, which follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Tyler plays Chief Paramedic Michelle Blake, who's a little rock 'n' roll, sometimes a bad girl but always boss. Equal parts compassionate and ruthless, Michelle is brilliant and wry, and the only one who can match wits with Owen in the station, where she often will put him in his place. While always on point at work, Michelle has a obsession she struggles to control: finding out what happened to her little sister Iris, who disappeared two years ago. She'll stop at nothing to discover the truth, even if it means burning her own life down.

The series will have its premiere January 19th, right after the NFC Championship Game.

Tyler starred in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" films, and in cult classics "Empire Records" and "That Thing You Do!" She currently stars on "Harlots" on Hulu, and was Megan "Meg" Abbott on "The Leftovers." She'll be seen on the big screen soon in "Ad Astra."

Read the original story on Deadline.





