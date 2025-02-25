Liora Kats’ Journey From Nickelodeon to Feature Films

Written by: Tom White

When it comes to child television stars, there seem to be two paths they take following childhood stardom: they fall off the map altogether, or they try their hand at transitioning into edgier, more mature content. It is incredibly rare to see a young performer do well in the latter path, as infamous cases like Miley Cyrus or even Jojo Siwa are far more common. That’s why the story of Liora Kats’ journey from becoming a Nickelodeon star to performing in Troma films and on stage in New York is all the more striking. Rather than investing in shock tactics, Liora spent her time honing her craft and traveling the world, resulting in a well-rounded performer full of experience and influence who is now taking the entertainment world by storm.

A Serendipitous Start

From a young age, Liora says that acting kept reappearing in her life without her even actively pursuing it. She was involved in so many different things as a child (competitive Latin dancing, cooking, baking, playing the piano, Krav Maga, and more), yet acting was what kept coming back around. “It was actually through my Latin dancing career that I landed my first role in a feature film, and I still vividly remember being twelve years old, absolutely mesmerized by the energy of a film set,” Liora says. Her ability to adapt and excel across disciplines makes her an unconventional force in the entertainment industry.

Later, in high school, her drama teacher encouraged her to audition for a Nickelodeon casting call for the series Hunter Street. She got the part, and this truly set her acting career in motion.

Global Ambitions

Liora was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch father and a Ukrainian mother, growing up in a rich multicultural environment that shaped her worldview. Attending an international high school further connected her to different parts of the world and ultimately planted the seed that led her to move across the ocean to the United States. This multicultural upbringing, combined with her travels across 36 countries and five continents, fuels her acting. Fluent in Dutch, English, and Russian, Liora dreams of exploring roles in multiple languages, leveraging her international perspective to craft authentic and impactful performances.

“I am beyond grateful for my journey so far,” Liora says. “I went from working long hours in kitchens to moving across multiple continents, MAKING IT all happen on my own. I overcame various challenges, moved to NYC by myself, and continue to thrive in this vibrant city.”

Liora's Guiding Philosophy

Liora has successfully made the leap from child performer to full-blown actress, carving out her own path along the way. By embracing her international heritage, exploring the world around her, and committing to honing and refining her artistic craft, Liora Kats has put in the hard work to earn her spot as a distinguished feature film actress and a captivating stage performer.

For Liora Kats, acting is more than just a career—it’s a calling. Her philosophy centers on the power of storytelling and the belief that your thoughts shape your reality. She finds inspiration in life’s dualities: the struggles that fuel growth and the joys that keep her grounded. Whether performing on set or on stage, Liora views each role as an opportunity to explore the depths of the human experience. The magic of storytelling keeps her inspired. To her, it’s about immersing herself in each role and connecting with audiences on a profound level.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Christian