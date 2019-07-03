Lionsgate and Saban Films to Release Rob Zombie's 3 FROM HELL In Theaters 9/16-9/18

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Saban Films are unleashing horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell, the follow-up to House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, as the next chapter in the blood-soaked crime saga. The film will be released in nearly 900 select movie theaters on September 16, 17 and 18, 2019 through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). Fathom Events will broadcast the unrated version to theaters with each night featuring unique bonus content.

On September 16th, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). On the 17th, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. On the 18th, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including 3 From Hell and The Devil's Rejects.

"This event is a long time coming," says Zombie. "The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!"

"We are excited to collaborate again with Rob Zombie," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Home Entertainment Ron Schwartz. "With House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, Rob Zombie delivered thrills and high doses of gore to genre fans. We look forward to bringing this next chapter to screens with Saban Films and Fathom."

"In 2003 a bold new cinematic voice emerged with House of 1,000 Corpses," said Jonathan Saba, Saban Films' Senior Vice President of Distribution, Sales and Marketing. "And with the sequel, The Devil's Rejects, Rob Zombie cemented his legacy as one of the most influential and important modern-day genre filmmakers. Now nearly 15 years later, Rob returns to the Firefly family in an audacious and wholly singular new chapter in this gory saga. I can't wait for audiences to see this film on the big screen thanks to our partners at Lionsgate and Fathom."

"Scary movies are best experienced in a dark movie theater alongside fellow fans," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "This is why we continue to partner with Rob Zombie, Lionsgate and Saban Films to premiere the very best horror films on our platform."

3 From Hell was written and directed by Rob Zombie, who also produced alongside CC Capital Arts Entertainment's Mike Elliot. Greg Holstein and Saban Films' Jonathan Saba are executive producers.

Tickets for 3 From Hell can be purchased beginning Friday, July 19 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations will be available July 19 at the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Saban Films and Rob Zombie previously partnered with Fathom Events in a successful theatrical event for Rob Zombie's 31.

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over -the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

Saban Films, an affiliate of Saban Capital Group ("SCG"), is a film acquisition and distribution company which acquires high-quality, feature films to distribute in North America. Focusing on commercial, talent driven films, the company looks at projects in all stages of production for release across multiple platforms, including a day and date theatrical/VOD release strategy. Based in Los Angeles, Saban Films was established by Haim Saban, SCG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and is led by Bill Bromiley who serves as President, Shanan Becker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Ness Saban, Vice President of Business Development.

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.





