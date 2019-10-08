Lionel Richie's Glastonbury Festival Performance Comes to Cinemas Worldwide

On November 19, Fathom Events and Meteor 17 will launch an exclusive, one-night global theatrical release of "Lionel Richie at Glastonbury," the filmed version of veteran singer-songwriter Lionel Richie's iconic Glastonbury Festival performance. In 2015, Richie performed for nearly 200,000 fans during the U.K. festival's distinguished Sunday teatime slot, reserved for music legends. The Fathom screenings will also feature an exclusive introduction and commentary from Richie about his career - from his beginnings in Tuskegee, Alabama, to his inspiring performance at Glastonbury.

Tickets for U.S. screenings of "Lionel Richie at Glastonbury" are available beginning Friday, October 18, at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to share the 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance with fans across the globe," said Lionel Richie. "I'm honored to have played on such an iconic stage and the fans' energy that day truly made this show a memorable moment in my career."

"Lionel Richie at Glastonbury" was filmed on Sunday, June 28, 2015 while Richie performed on the main Pyramid stage for the biggest crowd at Glastonbury Festival that year. His set included hits like Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long, We Are The World, Easy, Three Times A Lady and more. The esteemed teatime performance slot is a highlight of the festival each year and has featured other musical greats including Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Leonard Cohen and James Brown.

"Lionel Richie's 2015 Glastonbury performance was a special moment in music history," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We're thrilled to strengthen our line-up of top music programming by bringing this performance to local movie theaters across the globe."

Presented by Fathom Events and Meteor 17 with Spencer Proffer serving as event producer, this special one-night event will premiere in cinemas worldwide on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time. For a complete list of U.S. theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). International cinema locations and ticket-on-sale dates coming soon.





Related Articles View More TV Stories