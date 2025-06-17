Lineup Revealed for CMA FEST Concert Special: Kelsea Ballerini, Dylan Scott, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” just around the corner, the Country Music Association and ABC have revealed the jam-packed lineup featured in the primetime concert television special.

Hosted by Country Music stars Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde, the special airs on Thursday, June 26, at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu. The three-hour concert event features can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances that took place during the 52nd CMA Fest in Nashville earlier this month.

Featured “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” performers include Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BigXthaPlug, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Marcus King, Brandon Lake, Ella Langley, Carín León, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Megan Moroney, Carly Pearce, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Dylan Scott, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Travis Tritt, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Country Music fans can already start making plans to attend the longest-running Country Music festival in the world next year. Four-night stadium passes for the 53rd CMA Fest, taking place in Nashville from Thursday, June 4, through Sunday, June 7, 2026, will go on sale Thursday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. CDT through Ticketmaster.

2025 Lineup:

About CMA Fest

For more than 50 years, CMA Fest has united the Country Music community, bringing fans, artists and industry professionals together for four unforgettable days in the heart of Nashville. What began in 1972 as Fan Fair® with just 5,000 attendees has evolved into the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, drawing an estimated 95,000 attendees. CMA Fest is more than a festival—it’s a celebration of the connection between artists and fans, featuring hundreds of performances and collaborations across multiple stages, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and the vibrant energy of Nashville, all fueling something bigger than the event itself. CMA Fest artists donate their time, turning their performances and appearances into purpose, with proceeds supporting music education through the CMA Foundation. This year marks the 22nd consecutive year that CMA has produced a summer music program to air as a network television special on ABC.

Photo Credit: CMA/ABC

Comments