Lindsay Lohan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com IRISH WISH

Irish Wish is part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, The Parent Trap) is set to star in Netflix's rom-com Irish Wish.

The film will be directed by Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas, High Strung Free Dance). Producers include MPCA's Brad Krevoy; Riviera Films' Michael Damian. Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend, and Vince Balzano will executive produce.

The film is written by Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian.

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Irish Wish is part of Lohan's two-picture creative partnership with Netflix. Lohan's upcoming holiday film Falling for Christmas releases on November 10, 2022.

MPCA has produced a number of Netflix films including Falling for Christmas, A Christmas Prince films, The Princess Switch films, and Operation Christmas Drop.



