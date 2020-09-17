Linda Woolverton, Writer of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and THE LION KING, Signs to UTA

Previously, Woolverton was signed with WME.

Linda Woolverton, award-winning writer and producer, has been signed by UTA for worldwide representation in all areas, Deadline reports.

Woolverton is an American screenwriter, playwright, and novelist, whose most prominent works include the screenplays and books of several acclaimed Disney films and stage musicals. She is the first woman to have written an animated feature for Disney, Beauty and the Beast, which is also the first animated film ever to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

She also co-wrote the screenplay of The Lion King, and adapted her own BEAUTY AND THE BEAST screenplay into the book of the Broadway adaptation of the film, for which she received a Tony Award nomination and won an Olivier Award.

