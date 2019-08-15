Lily Tomlin, Norman Lear, Carol Burnett to be Honored at Paley Center's Tribute to TV Comedy Legends

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will celebrate some of the greatest comedic moments and legends in television at this year's The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends. The event will take place on November 21 at 6:30pm at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

"From the hilarious antics of Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin to Norman Lear's unique ability to highlight the important social issues of the day, the marriage of comedy and television has brought so much joy to generations of television audiences," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "We're thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television."

The Paley Honors will acknowledge the unique power of comedy to connect us, to make complex issues understandable, and remind us of our shared humanity, all through the power of laughter. The evening will highlight groundbreaking comedic moments from sitcoms, scripted comedies, animated series, as well as variety, talk, and sketch shows.

This unforgettable evening will also feature special salutes to some of comedy's greatest icons including Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin. Each of these innovative icons will receive the Paley Honors Award, acknowledging their enduring impact on television comedy. Additional presenters and guests will be announced at a later time.

"I don't think there's anybody getting a bigger kick out of reading this release than myself. Maybe some of the others, but I know definitely me," said Carl Reiner.

"I am thrilled to be in such great company," said Carol Burnett.

This year's Paley Honors event will help endow the creation of the Paley Center's Comedy Collection, a unique compendium of programs and groundbreaking comedic moments across eight decades of television, which will be preserved as part of the Paley Archive, the world's largest publicly accessible archive of TV and radio programming. The evening will also benefit the Paley Center's ongoing Education Programs.

The Paley Honors production team is led by Paley Center President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy and Chief Programming Officer, Executive Vice President Diane Lewis.

For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, please visit paley.me/LAHonors2019.





